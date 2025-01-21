Could Jets Replace $45 Million Star With National Championship Hero?
The New York Jets made a huge trade to acquire edge rusher Haason Reddick ahead of the 2024 season. Reddick ended up holding out for a contract, which limited his production for most of the year. When he returned, he hardly made a difference.
Now the star is a free agent and it's hard to imagine he'll return to New York.
With the Jets looking to replace him, the NFL Draft is the obvious place to do so. If Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is available at pick No. 7, the Jets could select him, but if he's not available, New York could use their second-round pick on Ohio State edge rusher Jack Sawyer.
Luke Easterling of Athlon Sports recently predicted Sawyer would be a second-round pick. Most projections indicate the edge rusher will land in the top of the second round or the back half of the first round.
"Sawyer is a complete player who does everything at a high level. He’s got ideal size for an NFL edge defender, and he puts that frame to good use as both a run-stuffer and a pass rusher. He’s effective at setting his base and using his size to set a strong edge and shed blockers on his way to the ball carrier, and he’s a polished technician who uses his hands well when it’s time to get to the quarterback. A high-effort player with a nonstop motor, Sawyer is the kind of leader who rallies the entire defense with his presence and sets a high standard with his own play, making big plays in clutch moments that impact games in a massive way."
Sawyer is a former five-star recruit who dominated when the lights were the brightest. He's been the spark plug for Ohio State's top ranked defense all season long, but the College Football Playoff is where he really shined.
Sawyer finished the CFP with 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and a touchdown. If he's available in the second round, he could be the ideal pick for the Jets.
