Could Jets Land 9-Time Pro Bowler? Analyst Floats Aaron Rodgers Alternative
It's going to be a long offseason.
The Super Bowl hasn't kicked off yet and will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Rumors and speculation already have started to pick up about hypothetical moves that could end up being made.
It's obviously far too early to make any concrete predictions. The New York Jets have controlled what they can control so far since the regular season ended by landing head coach and Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey. There's a lot more work to do and there is going to be a lot of chatter about the Jets as they start to chart a path forward.
The Jets' biggest question mark now is the future of Aaron Rodgers. He is a massive domino that will significantly impact the rest of the roster. What if the Jets decide to go in a different direction?
ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak took a look at the pending quarterback market and crafted three different scenarios. One of his suggestions involved Russell Wilson coming to New York while Rodgers joins the Tennessee Titans.
"I like Rodgers to the Titans," Solak said. "Coach Brian Callahan, who cut his teeth with Peyton Manning before coaching Joe Burrow, seems like the sort of guy to fall for Rodgers' mental ability, even if the physical ability no longer matches it. Rodgers could be the 1A to Will Levis' 1B entering camp as Tennessee looks to trade the top overall selection. (To be clear, I do not think this would work well for the Titans.)
"New Jets general manager Darren Mougey was with the Broncos when they executed the big trade for Wilson. Either Mougey is completely out on Wilson after that stint in Denver and this isn't happening, or he still harbors some belief in him -- meaning Wilson could really be an option. We'll learn more as the offseason rumor mill starts up, but this is a connection to watch as the Jets search for stopgap solutions while they recover from Rodgers' cap devastation."
In Solak's scenario, Kirk Cousins would go to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sam Darnold would go to the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Cleveland Browns would draft Cam Ward as well.
It's a pretty elaborate scenario. It's just hypothetical, obviously, but there is a connection between Wilson and Mougey after both spent time with Denver.
The only thing that is a fact at this point is that the Jets' quarterback position is going to be up for debate all offseason. This doesn't seem very likely at this point, but we should learn more about Rodgers' future in the not-so-distant future, at least.
