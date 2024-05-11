Jets Country

Could Jets Reunite Aaron Rodgers and Two-time Super Bowl Champion WR?

The New York Jets' offense could benefit from a deep ball threat and a former Aaron Rodgers teammate remains available on the free agent market.

The New York Jets seem like a reasonable suitor for an unsigned Super Bowl champion.

Although it's not necessarily a pressing need, it wouldn't hurt to add another proven pass-catching weapon for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and a familiar face just happens to be available. Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling played the last two seasons for the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs but remains available on the free agent market heading into the back half of OTAs.

Prior to landing with the Chiefs, Valdes-Scantling spent four seasons with Rodgers in the Green Bay Packers' offense. The 2018 fifth-round pick, who played out his rookie contract in Green Bay, could fill the Jets' need for a pure deep ball threat.

The 29-year-old Valdes-Scantling carries a 17.0 yards per catch career average along with plenty of big-game experience. He made a key touchdown catch helping the Chiefs past San Francisco in Super Bowl LVIII.

Should they choose to pursue Valdes-Scantling, the Jets may be able to secure the receiver's services at a salary cap-friendly price. Former Cincinnati Bengals' starter Tyler Boyd, who is much more accomplished than Valdes-Scantling, recently accepted a one-year deal reportedly worth up to $4.5 million. Zay Jones, who was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, will reportedly receive up to $4.25 million from the Arizona Cardinals.

Neew York has shown no hesitancy to make late offseason additions. Last August, they filled a perceived need at running back by taking a gamble on four-time Pro Bowl selection Dalvin Cook. The argument can be made that New York currently needs a receiver who can take the top off a defense.

Valdes-Scantling, along with current Jet Allen Lazard, was a member of the receiving corps that helped Rodgers win back-to-back NFL MVP awards in 2020 and 2021. His most-productive season as a pro came in 2020 when he connected with Rodgers for 690 yards and six touchdowns, including a 20.9 ypc average.

