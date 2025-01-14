Could Jets Reunite Aaron Rodgers With Super Bowl-Winning Coach?
The New York Jets need to fill the head coach and general manager spots and there’s a surprising name available now.
There were a lot of questions about Mike McCarthy’s future with the Dallas Cowboys. He wasn’t signed beyond the 2024 season but as the campaign winded down, it seemed like the two sides would come together on a new deal.
That didn’t end up happening and the Cowboys and McCarthy reportedly went in a different direction on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
“Mike McCarthy is not expected to return to Dallas and is now set to become a free agent, per source.” Schefter said. “The two sides engaged in no discussions about a new deal, and McCarthy is expected to be a candidate in Chicago and New Orleans.”
McCarthy has now become one of the most interesting candidates available. He won a Super Bowl while coaching the Green Bay Packers and his quarterback was Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers had a lot of praise for McCarthy during the 2024 season. Could the two reunite with the Jets?
New York hasn’t picked a new coach yet and Rodgers hasn’t announced if he would return for another season yet as well. Maybe, bringing McCarthy into the fold would help bring Rodgers back for another year.
Even if Rodgers doesn’t come back, McCarthy should at least be considered as an option. He did a good job with Dallas and is respected around the league. New York should give him a call.
