Jets Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Send $140 Million Star To Cowboys
The offseason hasn't even fully kicked off across the National Football League and yet the New York Jets already have been discussed plenty.
New York is at a crossroads. The Jets are searching for candidates to fill their open head coach and general manager jobs. Once the Jets fill those two spots, we will start to get a better look at the team's plans for the offseason.
There already has been a lot of speculation about who could come and go but none of it really matters until we know who will be constructing the team. One player who will be worth watching, though is star receiver Davante Adams.
He joined the Jets in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to reunite him with Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers' future is up in the air and that also impacts Adams. The star receiver did say he would be open to returning to New York even if Rodgers doesn't come back, but it's really up in the air what the team's plan is and what Adams wants.
Adams also has been floated as a trade candidate -- although it's far too early to know if the team will move without a general manager in place. Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton put together a hypothetical trade package that would send Adams to the Dallas Cowboys for a third-round and fifth-round pick.
"Cowboys Get: WR Davante Adams," Moton said. " Jets Get: 2025 3rd-round pick, 2025 5th-round pick. Davante Adams has looked for familiarity when he's left one team for another. In 2022, the Green Bay Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders because he wanted to reunite with fellow Fresno State alum Derek Carr. Early in the 2024 campaign, Adams requested a trade and pushed for a move to the New York Jets, linking up with former Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers...
"If Adams isn't able to play with either Rodgers or Carr, he could look to work with Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy again. In 2014, the Packers drafted Adams in the second round. At the time, McCarthy was their lead skipper...Adams may see McCarthy, the Cowboys' quarterback situation and Lamb as a big draw if he can pick his next destination. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may be open to a splashy trade to build around Prescott and find a complement to Lamb in the passing game."
This idea seems to be contingent on the idea of McCarthy returning, which is very much up in the air. It's a fun idea to see Adams on the Cowboys. The Jets traded a conditional third-round pick to Las Vegas for Adams so this hypothetical deal would bring a third-round pick back plus a fifth-rounder. Adams signed a five-year, $140 million deal and there's a potential out this offseason.
We should find out more about the team's plans shortly after they hire a new general manager.
