Could Jets Sign All-Pro Justin Simmons?
The New York Jets are a team that has kept its plans close to its vest this offseason.
New York hired Aaron Glenn to be the team's head coach and one thing he specifically talked about was how he wanted to change the culture in New York and one way to do so would be "moving in silence."
New York is full of glitz and glamor and that has absolutely been the case with the Jets over the last few years. The Jets brought certified, big-name superstars to town. When bring guys like Aaron Rodgers or Davante Adams in, you also get the coverage and headlines that those guys bring. New York has been much quieter this offseason. This doesn't mean the Jets haven't been active. New York has made plenty of signings and seemingly is in a pretty solid place on paper right now.
Unlike the Jets of old, there's no telling what they will do next. When they brought Rodgers and Adams in, there were rumors and reports for weeks hinting at potential moves. Now, that's not the case. But, that doesn't mean the Jets shouldn't -- or couldn't make any more moves.
The Jets have the fourth-most cap space in the NFL, per Over The Cap. New York is at just under $37 million, again per Over The Cap. Some of that could be used to lock up guys like Garrett Wilson or Sauce Gardner on new deals, but there's room for more. One guy who would be a solid pickup is four-time All-Pro Justin Simmons.
Simmons has been one of the best safeties in football over the last nine years. He spent the 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons and is still a free agent. New York signed Andre Cisco in free agency this offseason and also drafted safety Malachi Moore. Should the Jets still look to make another move?