Could Jets Sign Steelers Star After Aaron Rodgers News?
It sounds like the New York Jets are making a change at quarterback.
Reports came out hinting that the Jets are moving on from Rodgers on Sunday. This isn’t confirmed at this time, but league insiders Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport, Jordan Schultz, and Jay Glazer all shared various reports on Sunday hinting a separation is coming.
"Big scoopage: Aaron Rodgers flew back to New Jersey last week to meet with the Jets about his future with the team, only to be told that the team was moving on from him," Glazer said. "If that means that he will be a June 1 designation that allows him to sign with any team in the league on March 12 if he decides to continue to play. Given that Aaron made the effort to fly back to discuss his future, all signs point to him continuing to play. It just won't be for the Jets."
If this becomes a reality, what will New York do? Tyrod Taylor is under contract but an addition could make sense depending on how the team handles the cap. If this is the case, New York should go all-in on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields.
He’s just 25 years old and has shown flashes that he can be a solid starting quarterback in the NFL. He has a connection to Garrett Wilson after being teammates in college. Fields like won’t be too expensive after starting just six games in 2024.
He’s going to be a free agent this offseason and could be a guy to build around as this new era in New York with Aaron Glenn as the team’s head coach. It’s been a weird day in New York and it certainly seems like a change is coming.
