Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Floated As Fit For Surprising AFC Contender
The New York Jets' quarterback room is going to have plenty of eyeballs on it this offseason.
New York's top priority should be filling the head coach and general manager positions. The Jets have done so many interviews that we should start to hear the list trimmed down with in-person interviews, right? That's the logical next step and it wouldn't be surprising to start to hear whispers about that this week.
The next general manager and head coach will have to decide whether or not to keep Aaron Rodgers for the 2025 season if he decides to play one more year too. It seems like an easier decision would be to play him for another year but that is above my paygrade.
FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano and Eric Williams took a look at the teams that could have quarterback openings and made suggestions. Vacchiano floated Rodgers' name out there when discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"2024 primary starter: Russell Wilson (and) 2025 proposal: Sign Aaron Rodgers," Vacchiano said. "Maybe Rodgers could come as a package deal with his No. 1 receiver and best bud, Davante Adams, which would fill one of the Steelers' biggest needs. But outside of that, they're not likely to tolerate the other kind of demands he made in New York that grounded the Jets. That should be fine, though, because Rodgers not only wants to win, he also needs to restore his reputation. This could be the perfect situation for him to do both.
"This wouldn't be more than a two-year arrangement, and maybe just one. The Steelers would also have to find a decent backup because Rodgers was pretty beat up last season and … well, he's pretty old. But if they can keep him healthy, and convince him not to go on TV every week to complain about things, the pairing could be a win-win."
There has been some chatter recently about Rodgers and the Steelers. The fit could make sense on paper, especially if Adams were to go too. But, there also has been a report that Pittsburgh isn't interested. A move doesn't seem likely but a return should be considered if he wants to play another season.
More NFL: Did Jets $33 Million Star Hint About Possible NY Departure?