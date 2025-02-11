Could Jets Turn To Super Bowl Champ To Replace Aaron Rodgers?
There was plenty of speculation and rumors building up for weeks about the future of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
It seems like the team has made their decision and will be going in a different direction this offseason. This still hasn't been confirmed by the team or Rodgers himself, but it has been a story that has been circulating across the league over the last few days and shared by insiders like ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport among others.
If the Jets move on from Rodgers, they do have Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis on the roster, but it wouldn't be shocking to see the team go out and bring someone else in. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt made a list of 20 potential options for the Jets' starting quarterback job for the 2025 season and one player he floated was Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford.
"Matthew Stafford: The 37-year-old is expected to play in 2025, but it remains unclear if that will be with the Rams, a team that appears to be trying to turn the page from some of its older players," Rosenblatt said. "If Stafford hit the open market, he’d be the best available option — and the Jets broached the idea of Stafford before they knew Rodgers wanted to be a Jet in 2023.
"Stafford did cross paths with Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand in Detroit in 2020, but he’d have to believe the Jets were ready-made contenders to seriously consider them at the end of his career."
Stafford is on the older side, but he is still younger than Rodgers. He had 20 touchdown passes to just eight interceptions in 2024 in 16 games. He likely wouldn't be a long-term fit, but he could make New York competitive in the short term if he ends up being available.
