Jets Insider Shares Idea To Replace Aaron Rodgers With $230 Million Star
Who will be the New York Jets' starting quarterback in 2025?
After much speculation, Aaron Rodgers reportedly won't be the team's starting quarterback in 2025. It has been reported that the two sides will move on from each other this offseason but who will take over?
Moving on from Rodgers is a pretty huge decision. In response, speculation already has picked up about who the next guy could be. Plenty of names have been thrown around ranging from short-term cheap options to expensive long-term fits.
The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt made a list of 20 potential fits and one player that stood on out his list is Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
"The 27-year-old had a solid, if inconsistent, season with the Cardinals in 2024," Rosenblatt said. "His best game probably came against the Jets on Nov. 10 (he completed 22 of 24 passes). He finished with 3,851 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 68.8 completion percentage while rushing for 572 yards and five touchdowns.
"He’s dynamic and his contract is reasonable at this stage ($18 million base salary in 2025, $22.8 million in 2026 and $19.5 million in 2027). The Cardinals would only incur a $10.7 million dead-cap hit in 2025 if they cut him post-June 1 and could replenish some draft capital — though, again, there aren’t many ready-made replacements out there for Murray this offseason, and Arizona likely wants to compete for the playoffs in 2025."
If Murray is available, he would be one of the better options out there. He's just 27 years old and has shown that he has the chops to be a team's franchise quarterback when healthy. Murray has been in trade rumors at different points throughout his career so far. Murray would be expensive as he has three years left on a $230.5 million deal before a club option for the 2028 campaign. He has cap hits of over $45 million over the next three years, but his base salary is reasonable as Rosenblatt noted.
If he's available, this would be a fantastic way for New York to head into the future.
