Cowboys $34 Million QB Floated As Jets Aaron Rodgers Alternative
Who will the the New York Jets' quarterback in 2025?
Until there's any sort of update on Aaron Rodgers, he seems like the most likely option at this point. He's 41 years old, but he had 28 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions in 2024 with New York in his first year back from his serious Achilles injury.
Rodgers is under contract for the 2025 season so for him to not be the team's quarterback he'll either have to retire, or the team would have to cut ties with him through a trade or by cutting him. He seems like the most likely option at this point.
If the job does open up, there will be some options available who could make sense. The New York Post's Brian Costello took a look at the market and suggested a few possible alternative options. One intriguing player he mentioned was Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance.
"There are other possible reclamation projects out there, such as Carson Wentz, Daniel Jones, Mac Jones, and Trey Lance," Costello said. "I don’t find any of them as appealing as Fields. Wentz had early success with the Eagles but it has been a while since he has played well. Daniel Jones needs to rebuild his career somewhere else. In New York, the cloud of his Giants tenure would hover overhead. I would take Fields over Mac Jones or Lance, who has barely played."
Of these four quarterbacks, Lance certainly is the most interesting. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers but hasn't really gotten an opportunity yet. Lance is just 24 years old and will be available as his four-year, $34 million rookie deal is set to expire.
Lance has been with the Dallas Cowboys over the last two seasons but only has appeared in four total games even with Dak Prescott missing much of the 2024 season. He started the season finale for Dallas and was 20-of-34 passing for 244 yards to go along with 26 rushing yards as well.
Even if Rodgers comes back for a year, bringing in a young guy like Lance makes a lot of sense. He has plenty of potential and should be at least considered by the Jets.