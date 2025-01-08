What It Would Cost Jets To Keep Garrett Wilson
The New York Jets have some tough decisions to make this offseason.
New York is going to need to add some talent this offseason if it wants to turn things around in 2025. The Jets didn’t make the playoffs in 2024, but they very well could next year. Free agency will be huge this offseason, but New York will have other decisions to make as well.
Star wide receiver Garrett Wilson’s future in New York certainly is in question right now. There have been some rumblings that he could be open to a trade this offseason, although nothing concrete has come from that.
Wilson signed a four-year, $20 million rookie deal and has one more year left on the contract. After that, there is a club option for the 2026 season which seems like a no-brainer.
The 24-year-old also is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. If the Jets are going to keep him around for the long term, it may make sense to hand Wilson an extension but it will be expensive.
His market value is projected to be $63 million over three years by Spotrac. While this is the case, the number easily could be higher than that. In comparison, San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk landed a four-year, $120 million deal last offseason after a tumultuous offseason.
Aiyuk played the fourth year out on his rookie deal before landing the extension. In Wilson’s first three years, he has 279 receptions, 3,249 yards, and 14 touchdowns in 51 games. Aiyuk had 194 catches, 2,589 yards, and 18 touchdowns in 46 games. Aiyuk had over 1,300 yards in his fourth year.
If the Jets are going to want to retain Wilson, they are going to have to open up the checkbook. Aiyuk’s deal seems like something to watch out for.
More NFL: Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Sign $25 Million Deal With Surprise Team