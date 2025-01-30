Packers Insider Shuts Down Jets Blockbuster Trade Chatter
The New York Jets have a lot cap questions they are going to need to sort out this offseason.
With Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey hired to be the Jets' head coach and general manger, they now have the leadership in place to start taking a look at the roster and making tough decisions. The two biggest choices for the team are going to have to do with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.
At this point, you've probably heard all about these two. They are both superstars and Hall of Fame-level talents. Both are under contract for the 2025 season with New York but have astronomical cap hits right now. It has been reported that whatever decision New York makes with Rodgers will impact what happens with Adams.
There's certainly a world in which both are back in 2025, but it would take renegotiating both contracts. For example, Adams' cap hit for the 2025 season would be $38.3 million with the way his contract hs currently constructed. No team is going to roll with that number.
Rodgers has been talked about the most this offseason, but Adams is also worth watching. He's a star and it would be nice to have him back.
The offseason hasn't fully kicked off yet as the Super Bowl still is in front of us, but speculation already has begun about New York. This isn't too shocking because the Jets are in the media capital of the world so there's always something to talk about.
There has been some chatter recently about a Green Bay Packers reunion for Adams, but the Green Bay Press-Gazette's Pete Dougherty recently threw cold water on the idea in a mailbag.
"I’m not in the camp of thinking they should bring back Adams," Dougherty said. "He’s 32, and the big decline could hit at any time. I mean, if they could get him for a really cheap deal, maybe, but I can’t imagine he’s going to take peanuts. Assuming they add a couple of receivers in free agency and the draft, Adams would be an older player taking away snaps from young guys who are still improving and need the playing time.
"The Packers receiving corps underachieved, but there still is talent there. Jayden Reed is talented, Romeo Doubs has possession-type ability, Dontayvion Wicks and Malik Heath have worthwhile traits...Sure it would be nice to have a guy like Adams around to show these guys all he’s learned, but unless he’s a lot cheaper than I’m guessing, the Packers can spend their money better
Will Adams stick around with the Jets for the 2025 season?
