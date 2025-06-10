Crucial Jets Wide Receiver Tabbed 'Player To Watch' In Minicamp
The New York Jets made a lot of positive moves during this offseason, but they didn't upgrade their wide receiver room whatsoever. In fact, the wide receiver core took a big step backward following the decision to cut Davante Adams.
Still, newly signed quarterback Justin Fields is going to have to figure out how to command an offense with limited pass catching options.
Craig Moffett of USA Today recently listed Allen Lazard, one of the Jets' top wide receiver options, as a bubble player to watch during the team's minicamp.
"Lazard took a pay cut to stay in New York instead of being released, so it sounds like he wants to play for Glenn this season," Moffett wrote. "Josh Reynolds is the favorite to be WR2 opposite Garrett Wilson, but Lazard still adds value as a veteran receiver on this very young Jets roster. He'll have some competition from Tyler Johnson, Malachi Corley, Xavier Gipson and the team's fourth round pick, Arian Smith.
"But, a strong summer from Lazard could be a win-win for his future. He either plays a bigger role in Tanner Engstrand's offense or he'll generate interest from other teams in a potential trade."
Lazard has been mixed in some trade rumors, specifically to the Pittsburgh Steelers, during the offseason, but it doesn't seem a deal is imminent.
His role is going to be huge for the Jets unless a guy like Arian Smith or Malachi Corley show up to minicamp and dominate. Lazard isn't a high potential wideout, but he plays his role and does so in a big way.
He's certainly going to be an important piece for the Jets this season. That makes him a crucial name to watch during minicamp and the buildup to the season.
