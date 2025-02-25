Jets' Aaron Rodgers Shockingly Linked To AFC Team, Per Mel Kiper
NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper recently released a mock draft for the first round of the upcoming draft. While Kiper made a bold prediction involving the New York Jets, he hinted at more action than just their pick at No. 7.
With the No. 1 pick, Kiper predicted the Tennessee Titans would select edge rusher Abdul Carter instead of taking a quarterback. Alongside this prediction, Kiper connected the Titans to former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a potential shocking turn of events.
"Could Tennessee trade the pick to a QB-needy team looking to land Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders? Sure," Kiper wrote. "In fact, new GM Mike Borgonzi has even suggested the Titans will listen to offers. Could Tennessee also choose to take one of those passers itself here to replace Will Levis? Of course. But there are other ways to attack the quarterback position --Aaron Rodgers?"
All signs point to the Titans taking a quarterback with the first pick. Will Levis and Mason Rudolph are far from the answer in Tennessee and it's not common to land the top pick in the draft.
If Tennessee isn't sold on a signal caller, that's fine. But they shouldn't use the pick to take Carter. Instead, they could trade down two or three picks and allow a team like the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, or even the Jets to jump up and land a quarterback.
This move would net Tennessee more draft capital in the process. Then, they would land a solid prospect later in the top ten and still have the chance to sign Rodgers. At that point, the connection between Tennessee and Rodgers could end up making some sense.
