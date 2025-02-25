Jets Country

Jets' Aaron Rodgers Shockingly Linked To AFC Team, Per Mel Kiper

Could Aaron Rodgers be headed to Tennessee this offseason?

Zach Pressnell

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) talk after their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The visiting Jets came out on top 24-17.
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) talk after their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The visiting Jets came out on top 24-17. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper recently released a mock draft for the first round of the upcoming draft. While Kiper made a bold prediction involving the New York Jets, he hinted at more action than just their pick at No. 7.

With the No. 1 pick, Kiper predicted the Tennessee Titans would select edge rusher Abdul Carter instead of taking a quarterback. Alongside this prediction, Kiper connected the Titans to former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a potential shocking turn of events.

"Could Tennessee trade the pick to a QB-needy team looking to land Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders? Sure," Kiper wrote. "In fact, new GM Mike Borgonzi has even suggested the Titans will listen to offers. Could Tennessee also choose to take one of those passers itself here to replace Will Levis? Of course. But there are other ways to attack the quarterback position --Aaron Rodgers?"

All signs point to the Titans taking a quarterback with the first pick. Will Levis and Mason Rudolph are far from the answer in Tennessee and it's not common to land the top pick in the draft.

If Tennessee isn't sold on a signal caller, that's fine. But they shouldn't use the pick to take Carter. Instead, they could trade down two or three picks and allow a team like the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, or even the Jets to jump up and land a quarterback.

This move would net Tennessee more draft capital in the process. Then, they would land a solid prospect later in the top ten and still have the chance to sign Rodgers. At that point, the connection between Tennessee and Rodgers could end up making some sense.

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

