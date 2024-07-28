New York Jets Receive Harsh Criticism for Haason Reddick Trade
The New York Jets made a huge splash this offseason when they acquired edge rusher Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles. With Bryce Huff signing a free agent deal with the Eagles, it made a lot of sense for the Jets to acquire the veteran from Philadelphia.
However, things have not gone according to plan. New York knew when they made the trade that Reddick was seeking a new contract. Philadelphia had given them permission to talk to him about working out a new deal.
Nothing came to fruition, but there was an understanding between the two sides. The Jets were under the impression Reddick was going to show up for offseason workouts. To this point, he has reported for nothing, as he is absent from training camp as well.
Given where things currently are, it makes sense that the trade is not viewed as a positive one for New York. Over at Pro Football Network, Tony Catalina provided some harsh criticisms of the Jets, giving them a D+ grade for the trade.
“Considering New York gave up future draft capital for a player unhappy with his contract who hasn’t practiced with the team yet, the Jets’ acquisition of Reddick is the lowest-graded trade of the offseason,” Catalina wrote.
It is hard to argue against that tough grading. No matter what the team thought was happening, a player they traded a conditional third-round pick for has not reported and there is no end in sight.
Another reason the Jets’ grade for this move has to be low is the other transactions that were made leading up to it. Knowing Reddick was on his way, the team traded John Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos.
Not only is New York out a draft pick, they are down a key rotational piece from their defensive line as well. The pressure is on 2023 first-round pick Will McDonald IV to step up his performance in Year 2 as his role is going to grow exponentially whether Reddick shows up or not.
Had Reddick been participating in the offseason program, the trade grade would be on the opposite end of the spectrum. Teams can never have too many edge rushers and Reddick is an elite one.
Over the last two seasons with the Eagles, he has recorded 27 sacks with 24 tackles for loss and 49 quarterback hits. He also has 76 total pressures, as he lives in the opponent’s backfield.