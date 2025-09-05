Davante Adams Addresses Viral Jets-Malachi Corley Story
Davante Adams no longer is a member of the New York Jets, but he shed some light on a viral story from his stint in the organization on Thursday.
Recently, SNY’s Connor Hughes reported that after the Jets acquired Adams last year, receiver Malachi Corley had an absurd request to give up the No. 17 jersey while speaking to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic on "Jets Final Drive."
"There was stuff last year where I guess we can talk about it now," Hughes said. "He didn't want to give the No. 17 to Davante Adams. Adams was like 'I'll give you $20 grand for the number.' Corley was like 'I want $120 grand."
Adams was asked about the story on Thursday and told the whole thing while speaking to NFL insider Jordan Schultz and Golden State Warriors superstar Draymond Green.
What a surprising story about Malachi Corley
"I want to wear No. 17, but I don't want to go there empty-handed and I'm going to look out for this kid," Adams said. "So I said, 'Hey man, I see you got No. 17, how about I give you 17 racks cash for 17?' So he responds and he said, 'Hey man, it's good to have you. Happy to have you on the squad. But I need a million.' That's what that boy told me. He needs a million dollars for the number. I'm thinking like he's joking, so I'm like 'Hahaha that's funny like I have to talk to the media tomorrow and they're going to ask me what number I'm wearing so I have to get this figured out tonight. I heard No. 14 is open.'
"'He said 'I'm dead-ass serious and 14 would look good on you I think...' Long story short, I got 17. And there was no exchange of money at all once that happened. I went the route I needed to go to make that happen. The money stayed in my pocket because I felt disrespected at the time. I'm laughing about it now because it's funny now, but at the time I was like, '14 would look good?' I'm like, 'All that? Damn.’"
Well, that's certainly wild.
