Three Options To Replace Injured Jets Star Alijah Vera-Tucker
The New York Jets need to go back to the drawing board as it has been confirmed that starting guard Alijah Vera-Tucker will miss the entire 2025 season.
It was reported on Wednesday that Vera-Tucker suffered a serious injury and the outlook wasn't good. That was confirmed on Thursday as reports surfaced that Vera-Tucker tore his triceps and would need to undergo season-ending surgery. The team confirmed the news on social media.
"Coach Glenn confirmed RG Alijah Vera-Tucker tore his triceps and will miss the 2025 season," the team announced on social media.
So, what are the Jets are going to do at guard now with Vera-Tucker lost for the year?
Here are three options to replace Alijah Vera-Tucker for the Jets:
What are the Jets going to do?
Joe Tippmann - Center
Tippmann is the easiest option in the short term that could also prove to be a long-term solution as well. Tippmann has some experience at guard, although he mainly has seen his time at center. He and Josh Myers have competed for the starting center job. The easiest fix is shifting Tippmann over and starting Myers at center. In this scenario, the Jets don't have to go and use up cap space elsewhere and still have a player with a very high ceiling manning the position.
Brandon Scherff - Guard
This one isn't very likely. Scherff recently retired but is a five-time Pro Bowler who started all 17 games last year for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played in 140 games throughout his career and started every one of them. Why not place a call and see if the team could make him an offer he couldn't refuse?
Xavier Newman - Guard
Another internal option with a caveat. The most likely option is Tippmann, but if the Jets decided against that move, Newman is on the roster. Roll with him in the short term and peruse the trade market until a team is willing to make a deal. But, it's too early to know who could be dangled in trade talks.
