Davante Adams Breaks Silence On Exit From Jets
The New York Jets have had a transformational offseason, to say the least.
New York opened the offseason looking for a new coach and general manager after a tough 2024 season and found them in Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey. Those two big decisions in themselves would be considered a pretty major offseason.
But, that's not all the Jets have had to deal with this offseason. New York had not only one, but two Hall of Fame-level talents to make decisions about. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are superstars in their own right and the team had big decisions to make. Once the season ended, both talked about the possibility of sticking around. Adams noted his decision would be at least somewhat tied to Rodgers'. He had a massive cap hit that would take restructuring, but it wouldn't have been impossible to figure out somethign cap-wise.
While this is the case, the Jets opted to move on from Rodgers and Adams shared in an interview with The Athletic's Michael Silver that hearing about how the 10-time Pro Bowler's meeting went gave him the clarity that he wouldn't be returning as well.
"We golfed together on a Wednesday in Vegas, at Shadow Creek, and then (Rodgers) told me he was going to (meet with the Jets) on Thursday and then come back and we’d play again Friday,” Adams said to Silver. "And he was just in such a bad mood (after the meeting) that he hit me up and was like, 'I’m not coming back, bro.' He’s like, 'This was horrible; they just disrespected me completely.'
"I thought he was being a little dramatic at first. I’m like, ‘Bro, don’t paraphrase it. How did he say this?’ (But) that’s how he said it. And I was shocked because I didn’t think anybody had the balls to, for lack of better words, to hit him with it like that. Just flat out — ‘Yeah, I think we’re just gonna do something different. We’re gonna move in a different direction.’ It was shocking, but right from that moment, I knew there was no chance that I’d be back there."
Rodgers notably talked about the meeting last week for the first time publicly on "The Pat McAfee Show."
It's been a roller coaster of an offseason so far, but it's clear that things are changing in New York with Glenn and Mougey in town.
