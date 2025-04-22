Jets GM Shuts Down Aaron Rodgers Question After Dramatic Week
The New York Jets made a handful of tough decisions this offseason already and we’re not even halfway through yet.
The Jets have been decisive and have made a specific effort to make the roster younger. But, there’s more work that needs to be done overall after a 5-12 season in 2024. The biggest decision of the offseason so far for New York clearly was moving on from Aaron Rodgers.
It has been talked about pretty much every day of the offseason to this point. He finally addressed the news last week on “The Pat McAfee Show” and made it clear that his exit from New York wasn’t how he expected it to be.
"The was an interesting two years to say the least," Rodgers said. "I figured that when I flew across country on my own dime that there was going to be a conversation. The confusing thing to me and the strange thing was when I went out there, I meet with the coach and we start talking and he runs out of the room. I'm like 'that's kind of strange.' Then he comes back with the GM and I'm like, 'alright.'
"So we sit down in the office and I think we're going to have this long conversation, I've flown across the country and 20 seconds in he goes -- and I mean literally I'm talking about the GM about something and he leans to the edge of his seat and goes: 'So do you want to play football?'"
You can see his whole response right here.
General manager Darren Mougey was asked about Rodgers' comments on Monday but sidestepped the questions.
"I understand the question," Mougey said. "I addressed that at the combine. But today I just want to talk about the draft and Jets players...
"I understand the question, but I'm just going to talk about the draft and current Jets players."