Davante Adams To Commanders? NFL Writer Proposes Surprising Move
The New York Jets already have made one seismic decision with another on the way.
The Jets decided to cut ties with with Aaron Rodgers, but what about his friend and superstar receiver Davante Adams? It seems like his time in town could be coming to an end as well.
If that happens, will the Jets cut him or find a trade partner? Either is possible and Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox ranked him as the No. 8 trade candidate this offseason and floated the Washington Commanders as a fit.
"Davante Adams is still a productive receiver (1,063 yards, 8 TDs in 2024) and will likely be available at a reasonable price," Knox said. "The New York Jets are set to move on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, and they could look to dump Adams as well. Trading Adams would save a whopping $30 million in 2025 cap space. The Jets are highly unlikely to find a trade partner for Rodgers, since they'd have to wait until after June 1 to find any cap relief. A release with a post-June 1 designation is far more likely...
"If we're looking at realistic playoff hopefuls with the cap space to target Adams, though, two teams make sense. The Washington Commanders could use a high-end No. 2 receiver opposite Terry McLaurin and have $80.5 million in projected cap space. The Los Angeles Chargers have $65.6 million in projected cap room and could use a veteran to partner with young wideouts Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston...Potential Suitors: Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders."
There’s going to be plenty of chatter about his future until the Jets announce a decision. He’s one of the best receivers in football and certainly can still play at a high level.
More NFL: Aaron Rodgers ‘Aggressively Urged’ Jets To Bring Him Back: Insider