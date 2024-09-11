Details Emerge For New York Jets Defensive Star’s Contract Extension
When the New York Jets extended cornerback Michael Carter II last week, they made him the highest-paid slot cornerback in the NFL.
Now, ESPN has the details on the contract, which amounts to $30.75 million over the next three years.
Carter received a $6 million signing bonus. Along with that, $13 million of the deal became fully guaranteed upon signing, and the contract also comes with a $5.4 million injury guarantee.
As for the cap charges, Carter will only count $2.6 million against the salary cap this season. After that, he will count as $4.25 million in 2025, $12.25 million in 2026 and $12.25 million in 2027.
The deal also has voided years in 2028, 2029 and 2030 as a way for the Jets to control some of the cap cost.
His extension gives New York yet another defensive player under contract for the next few years. They still have one defensive player holding out for a new deal, edge rusher Haason Reddick. He is the only NFL player still holding out for a new contract.
Another defender, cornerback Sauce Gardner, is eligible for an extension after this season.
The contracts of Denver Broncos superstar Patrick Surtain II and Miami Dolphins elite defender Jalen Ramsey, both of which have an average annual value of $24 million per year, is likely a baseline for what Gardner might get next offseason.
That’s one reason signing Carter to this contract will help the Jets in terms of controlling the cap.
Carter was entering the final year of his rookie contract, as he was selected in the fifth round out of Duke in 2021. He was a three-year starter for the Blue Devils and was a third-team All-ACC selection his final year after he finished with 41 tackles, 10 passes defended and two interceptions.
While he hasn’t made a Pro Bowl or been selected as an All-Pro, he’s provided the Jets quality play on their third level since he arrived.
As a rookie, he finished with 72 tackles in 15 games, with just seven starts, along with a sack and five passes defender. He followed that in 2022 with 63 total tackles in 17 games, with nine passes defender and two interceptions.
Last season, Carter played in 15 games. He finished the season with 50 combined tackles and nine passes defended. He also forced a fumble.
Combined with his two tackles in the opener against the San Francisco 49ers, Carter has 187 tackles (106 solo) with 23 passes defender, two interceptions and a sack.