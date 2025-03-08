Did New Potential Destination Open Up For Jets’ Aaron Rodgers?
It has been a pretty wild week in the National Football League.
The new league year and free agency haven't even started yet but there's been some fireworks across the league. Teams have had to start making tough decisions ahead of the new league year. There's been plenty of surprising cuts across the league, including guys like Joey Bosa and Darius Slay among others. Guys have been given permission to seek trades, like Allen Lazard of the New York Jets or Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals.
A few big trades even have gone down, including the Las Vegas Raiders landing Geno Smith on Friday night in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. There has been a lot of chatter about the Raiders' quarterback position and they seemingly came out of left field to get Smith.
Now, the Seahawks' job is open. Could that end up being of interest for Aaron Rodgers? At this point, there really isn't any buzz about a possible move. But, Rodgers is the most talked about guy whose going to be available and the Seahawks now have a need at quarterback.
Seattle has the No. 18 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft so they obviously are too low to select a guy like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. They currently have over $62 million in cap space. DK Metcalf recently requested a trade. But, An offense featuring Rodgers, Metcalf, maybe Davante Adams if he was interested in playing with his friend again, and Kenneth Walker at running back could be pretty solid.
The Seahawks won 10 games last year and have the cap space needed to bring a guy like Rodgers and maybe Adams to town. This isn't a report but speculation. If Rodgers is looking to continue his career he's going to need as many teams as possible to have quarterback openings. The trade at least opened up a spot.
