Dion Dawkins Once Again Has Comments to Make About the New York Jets
Dion Dawkins made some outrageous comments about the New York Jets over the past couple of seasons. The comments he made were heard loud and clear last season after Micheal Clemons tried to fight Dawkins in the tunnel after the game.
The hate between the Buffalo Bills and the Jets doesn't come as a surprise. Divisional rivals never seem to like each other, but this hate has been different.
Appearing on "Good Morning Football" on May 15, Dawkins doubled down on his previous comments.
"This one person, that kind of does one thing, it just turns the whole channel, it turns the whole thing.
"There's just a couple of players when you get on the football field, of course, I love chatter, talk, that's a part of the game, but when you're saying like overly disrespectful things, and you're talking to players like 17, that's probably the best quarterback in the NFL. If he's the best quarterback in the NFL and you're saying things to him, it's just like, are you seriously talking? Are we even talking for real?"
Dawkins' job is to protect Josh Allen and from his comments, he'll do anything to make sure that's the case.
This won't be the last time Dawkins makes these comments. It also wouldn't be surprising to see players from New York respond to these comments as they've done so in the past.
The Jets' schedule isn't officially released, but they'll play the Bills at least twice next season as they could match up against them in the playoffs if both teams make it.
While New York has played well against them compared to other division rivals over the past few seasons, it's never an easy contest when the Bills are on the other side of the field.
This season, those two games should be even more exciting than they usually are after these remarks.