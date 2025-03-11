DJ Reed Has Heartfelt Statement After Reportedly Leaving Jets
The New York Jets reportedly lost a few key pieces on Monday, including cornerback DJ Reed.
There were a lot of positives from the day, including the reported signing of former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields. Losing Reed is going to be tough. He was considered one of the top overall free agents heading to the open market for a reason.
Reed is just 28 years old and spent the last three seasons opposite of Sauce Gardner. The Jets have been fortunate to have one of the best cornerback duos in the game but Reed reportedly is signing a three-year, $48 million deal with the Detroit Lions.
The news can't become official until the new NFL league year begins, but Reed shared a heartfelt statement on social media on Monday thanking the Jets' organization, players, and fans.
"Man, I am grateful to have experienced being a NY Jet," Reed said. "I was able to start my family there and play some good football over the last three years. I want to thank the Johnsons for changing my life. I want to thank my coaches as well as my treatment people. I want to thank my teammates; you guys have a brother in me forever. We made light out of tough situations and I will always appreciate that. I want to thank my supporters and I appreciate you guys for this experience. 4's up always."
That's a classy statement from a classy and talented player. Hopefully, he continues to shine in Detroit.
