Jets' Sauce Gardner Reveals Thoughts On NY's Big Moves
The New York Jets have done a really solid job since the National Football League's legal tampering period opened on Monday afternoon.
Obviously, a lot of time hasn't passed yet but the Jets have been busy. The biggest move of the week for the Jets so far obviously has been New York's reported signing of quarterback Justin Fields. He isn't the only player the Jets have picked up, though. New York also reportedly has signed cornerback Brandon Stephens and safety Andre Cisco so far in free agency. The Jets also re-signed Jamien Sherwood.
There's a lot of time left, but these are four solid moves as of writing.
After the Jets reportedly agreed to terms with Cisco, star cornerback Sauce Gardner took to social media and certainly seems to approve of the team's moves so far.
"They snappin in the front office," Gardner wrote with two flame emojis while sharing the social media post from the NFL reporting the Cisco deal.
There has been a lot of chatter about how the Jets had a need at safety. Cisco is a guy who is just 24 years old and was a third-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. He's played in 63 games over the last four years with the Jaguars and tallied eight interceptions over that stretch.
Cisco had 68 total tackles in 2024 and 62 total tackles in 2023. He's a guy who absolutely can help the Jets at safety in 2025.
