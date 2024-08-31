Do the New York Jets Have a Margain for Error in 2024?
The New York Jets are just over a week away from the start of the 2024 season, and like most years, there is hope that this year will be different.
Last season, there weren’t too many teams that were talked about more than the Jets. New York was finally able to address the quarterback situation, as they pulled off a big trade with the Green Bay Packers to bring Aaron Rodgers to the team.
Rodgers was going to be the savior for the Jets and potentially the best quarterback that the franchise has ever seen. Unfortunately, those hopes and dreams went down along with Rodgers in the first game of the season.
While that was in the past, the Jets franchise seems to always have something go wrong when it looks bright. Hopefully, this season will be different, as they did all the right things in the offseason to make that happen.
Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report recently spoke about the Jets having little room for error heading into 2024.
"The margin for error is quite miniscule for the Jets in this tough division, and it's a shame they still don't have a key pickup in Haason Reddick. It's so very Jets to get into a situation like this, and a bad omen for what's to come. I have a feeling this will become uglier."
Like we saw last season, the AFC is going to be a very tough conference overall and New York will have their own challenges within their division. Both the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills were playoff teams last year, and each won double-digit games.
These matchups could be critical for the Jets, as they would likely want to avoid dealing with the Wild Card.
With that being said, there is definitely little room for error for New York this season. Like we saw last season when Rodgers got hurt, the team was completely different on the offensive side of the ball. In fact, the offense was so bad that it put a great defense in tough spots.
The hope is that if Rodgers has to miss time, that Tyrod Taylor will be a good enough backup to win some games for the Jets. Injuries to quarterbacks around the league showed the importance of having a good backup, and New York will hope that Taylor is capable if called upon.
Despite a good offseason, the margin for error is certainly slim for the Jets, like every team in the AFC this season. One bad stretch and making the playoffs becomes a very challenging task.