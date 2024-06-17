Do the New York Jets Have One of the NFL's Best Linebackers?
The New York Jets defense is full of stars, so much so that some of the league's best players don't get as much shine as they might in a less crowded group.
Doug Farrar of The Touchdown Wire was able to highlight an underrated group in his ranking of the NFL's 11 best linebackers. Quincy Williams made the list at No. 9 and his teammate C.J. Mosley made the cut as an honorable mention.
Not only has Williams been a great story to keep up with off the field, but he's been even better when on it.
He played his college ball at a small school, Murray State, where he amassed 215 tackles across four seasons while adding one sack and three interceptions.
The Jacksonville Jaguars selected him No. 98 overall in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. He was a day one starter in their defense, but never really found his footing again after landing on the injured reserve.
Overall, his two seasons there weren't very productive, just 59 tackles and no sacks. They released him in 2021. He was then claimed off waivers by New York, where he was able to join his brother, Quinnen on the defensive side of the ball.
He's completely turned his career around since joining the Jets, reaching 100 tackles over each of the last three seasons. In total, he has 355 tackles and all seven of his career sacks in Robert Saleh's defense.
The 27-year-old is only improving, too, as 2023 was by far the best of his career. He was named to his first All-Pro team.
Pro Football Focus improved his grade from 55.2 two seasons ago to 81.1 for this last campaign. The biggest difference came in his coverage ability, he had his first career interception this past season.
Adding Mosley on top of Williams makes this one of the best duos in the league, if not the best.
The former Baltimore Raven and perennial All-Pro has had at least 150 tackles in each of the last three years.
Though Williams was the All-Pro, PFF actually gave Mosley a better grade (though only slightly).
With the former Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker entering his age 32 season, the Jets won't feel any potential regression too hard thanks to the powerful combo.