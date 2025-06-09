Drama Following Ex-Jets Bust Despite New York Exit
The New York Jets made a move last year that seemingly was going to be a big help on paper but didn't work out.
New York acquired Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles after back-to-back Pro Bowl campaigns and 27 sacks across the 2022 and 2023 campaigns. Reddick held out for a good chunk of 2024 as he looked for a new contract and ended up actually only playing in 10 games last year. He wasn't anywhere near the player he was in Philadelphia and had just one sack and 14 total tackles.
When the National Football League's legal tampering period opened in March, he quickly signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the drama hasn't completely ended.
Organized team activities have been in full swing ahead of mandatory minicamps across the league. OTAs are optional, of course, but they are a big part of the offseason. Absences typically are at least somewhat significant. For Tampa Bay, Reddick hasn't been in attendance for OTAs yet, although NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted that he's in the building ahead of mandatory minicamp.
"New Bucs edge Hassan Reddick, who has not attended voluntary OTAs, is in the building in anticipation for mandatory minicamp, sources say," Rapoport said. "Coach Todd Bowles was not concerned, saying, 'I'm sure one of these days we'll see him.'"
If Reddick hadn't held out last season, this wouldn't be a story. But, that was the case last year so his absence has been notable.