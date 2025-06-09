Packers Superstar Available; Next Stop Jets?
The big story of the day on Monday across the National Football League certainly has been the news that the Green Bay Packers are moving on from two-time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander.
There have been rumors over the last few months that Green Bay could trade Alexander, but a deal didn't come to fruition. It has been somewhat surprising that he has still been in town. But, that isn't the case any longer. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday morning that the Packers would be releasing Alexander.
"The Packers are releasing star CB Jaire Alexander today, sources say," Rapoport said. "The Packers and Jaire Alexander agreed to explore a potential trade this spring, while a restructured contract was also discussed. In the end, Green Bay and Alexander move on with a clean break."
Alexander was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft and has been with the Packers ever since. He developed into a superstar but injuries have derailed his career. But, he's just 28 years old now.
Should the New York Jets look into a deal with him?
New York currently has just over $36 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. The Jets have already signed one cornerback this offseason in Brandon Stephens. New York's No. 1 corner undoubtedly is Sauce Gardner. Stephens is expected to start opposite of him and the team has other cornerback options like Michael Carter II and 2025 fourth-round pick Malachi Moore.
While this is the case, Alexander is a guy worth pursuing. The vast majority of moves made by the Jets this offseason has been about getting the roster younger. Alexander is just 28 years old so he could work from that perspective.
There's no doubt that he has talent. Adding him on a cheap, prove-it deal could significantly improve the secondary in New York.
