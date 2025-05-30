Jets Urged To Take Controversial Page From Eagles' Super Bowl-Winning Playbook
The New York Jets' offensive playbook is already guaranteed to look a lot different this season than it did in 2024.
There are too many changes to list out properly, but the Jets have a new quarterback in Justin Fields and a new play-caller in Tanner Engstrand. Catering this offense to Fields' skillset, which relies heavily on his running abilities, will help determine New York's overall success this season.
One NFL writer believes that the Jets should capitalize on Fields' arrival by taking a highly controversial page from the Philadelphia Eagles' playbook.
On Friday, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton urged the Jets to consistently use the Eagles' patented "tush push" quarterback run in short-yardage situations. The play could have been banned this offseason, but the measure fell two votes short of passing earlier this month.
"Fields could see an uptick in quarterback keepers on third- and fourth-and-1 behind an offensive line that features three first-round talents: Alijah Vera-Tucker, Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou. Pro Football Focus graded John Simpson as the 13th-best guard in run blocking last season," Moton wrote.
"At center, the battle between Joe Tippmann and Josh Myers will have a major impact on any tush push-like play, though the Jets have the quarterback and talent across the front line to add the quarterback sneak as a staple in their offense."
The Jets were one of the 10 teams to vote against outlawing the "Tush Push," so time will tell whether or not that was shrewd gamesmanship on the part of owner Woody Johnson, who undoubtedly had head coach Aaron Glenn and Engstrand whispering in his ear.
Jets fans are excited for a refresh at quarterback, and Fields has flashed the potential to be a viable starter in the past. An unstoppable fourth-and-one play would be a good way to ensure he keeps the chains moving.
More NFL: Jets Star Garrett Wilson Gets Bullish 2025 Prediction From ESPN Writer