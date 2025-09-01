ESPN Identifies 'Biggest Concern' For New York Jets
The New York Jets will kick off the 2025 National Football League season in six days at MetLife Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It's a new era in New York and it will be led by head coach Aaron Glenn. He returns to the organization after playing eight seasons for the Jets and also beginning his coaching career initially in the NFL with the Jets as a personnel scout. Now, he comes to town as the team's head coach after spending time as the defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions during their rebuild and rise to contention in the NFC.
Now, Glenn will help lead the charge and he -- and general mamager Darren Mougey -- opted to move on from Aaron Rodgers quickly this offseason and signed former Chicago Bears and Steelers quarterback Justin Fields to replace him. The Jets are putting a lot of eggs in the Fields basket and although there has been a lot of positive buzz about him this summer, ESPN's Rich Cimini also called him the team's "biggest concern" heading into the season.
Will the Jets find a way to turn things around?
"Biggest concern: Justin Fields and the passing attack. Fields is only a 61 percent career passer who has yet to throw more than 17 touchdowns in a season, and now he has a receiving corps that includes just one legitimate playmaker (Garrett Wilson)," Cimini said. "The Jets will rely on scheme (RPOs and play-action) to create open looks for Fields. This will be a run-first offense, with Breece Hall, Braelon Allen and Fields leading the way.
"QB stat to know: Fields recorded a 51 QBR last season. The last Jets quarterback to post at least a 50 QBR (considered average on a 0-100 scale) in a season was Josh McCown in 2017. -- ESPN Research.
Fields is a somewhat difficult guy to project. With the Bears and Steelers, he had an up-and-down opportunitiy. With New York, he is set to have the best opportunity of his career to this point. Right now, there's questions left and right because the real action hasn't started. In less than one week we will get to see what this team can do.
