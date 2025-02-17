ESPN Identifies Jets' $72 Million Superstar As Prime Cut Candidate
Aaron Rodgers soon will split from the New York Jets, and Davante Adams might not be far behind him.
The superstar receiver faces an uncertain future in New York as the franchise enters a new era. And, in a piece published Monday, ESPN's Bill Barnwell identified Adams as one of the prime cut candidates of the NFL offseason.
"A late-season surge got his numbers in line with where they were in 2023, which pegs him as a starting-caliber wideout, if not the superstar he was in the previous years," Barnwell wrote. "Buoyed by a 198-yard game against the Jaguars in December, he finished with 1,063 receiving yards on 141 targets. His 2.1 yards per route run ranked 29th in the league. While he finished 70th in ESPN's Receiver Score metric, that figure was dragged down by a dismal Catch Score that looks like an outlier relative to his past performances. There's a crafty receiver with the ability to get open here.
"Adams is still a useful player. He's just not worth nearly $36 million per season, and that's going to bring an end to his time with the Jets, given the primary reason they dragged Adams to New York will be hitting the road. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Adams could return to the West Coast, which would leave a number of teams as plausible candidates. The Chargers and Rams both have potential openings at wide receiver and would expect to win now."
Adams, who turned 32 in December, has two years and $72.5 million remaining on his contract. Designating him a June 1 cut would leave the Jets with a $2 million dead-cap hit but $36.1 million in cap savings, per Over The Cap.
Adams remains a high-end wideout, but all signs point toward him playing elsewhere in 2025.
