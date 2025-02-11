Why Adam Schefter Named Jets Among 5 'Most Interesting' Offseason Teams
The Jets already have undergone major changes, and more on the horizon.
New York kicked off its offseason by hiring Aaron Glenn as its head coach and Darren Mougey as its general manager -- among other notable hires. And multiple reports indicate the Jets will split with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the near future.
For those reasons and others, ESPN's Adam Schefter recently named the Jets as one of the five "most interesting" teams to watch this offseason.
"There's already a new coach, Aaron Glenn, and general manager, Darren Mougey, and the Jets have been meeting to address the key decisions in front of them," Schefter wrote in a piece published Tuesday. "The first is at quarterback, where 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers is unlikely to remain with the team in 2025. He has one year left on his contract, and the Jets could designate him a post-June 1 cut to spread out the $49 million in dead money they owe. That move could influence whether wide receiver Davante Adams returns.
"Aside from Rodgers and Adams, other key moves await. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, running back Breece Hall, cornerback Sauce Gardner and edge Jermaine Johnson are now eligible for contract extensions. New York enters the offseason with roughly $21 million in salary cap space, but a shake-up is coming, as it does when a new coach and general manager take over a new roster. It's just a matter of how extensive it will be."
The Jets also own the seventh-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Some believe they'll use the pick to target a top quarterback prospect, while others believe they'll select the best player available.
No matter how you slice it, the Jets in 2025 will look much different than the team we saw in 2024.
