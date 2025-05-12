ESPN Insider Has Strong Words For Jets Rookie Mason Taylor
The New York Jets have a new tight end at their disposal right now.
After losing Tyler Conklin this offseason in free agency, the tight end position was arguably the biggest hole for the franchise. Now, that isn't the case any longer. The Jets used their second round pick in the 2025 National Football League Draft to select tight end Mason Taylor out of LSU.
He's just 21 years old and set plenty of records at LSU. Overall, he finished his college career with 129 receptions, 1,308 receiving yards, and six touchdown receptions.
The selection has gotten a lot of positive buzz for the Jets already. For example, ESPN's Field Yates shared a column on Monday in which he ranked the impact of 20 non-first-round picks. He had Taylor at No. 7 and had a glowing review for him.
"No. 7. Mason Taylor, TE, New York Jets (No. 42)," Yates said. "The Jets' hole at tight end was one of the most glaring position needs in the league entering the draft. Their top returning player, Jeremy Ruckert, has zero touchdowns in three seasons. But Taylor is a pro-ready fix. He can hold his own as a blocker and has the ultrareliable hands necessary to work the middle of the field and provide a safety net for quarterback Justin Fields."
If Taylor can live up to the hype around him, it wouldn't be shocking to see him quickly move into the team's No. 2 pass-catching role in 2025 behind Garrett Wilson.
