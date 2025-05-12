Ex-Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Make Polarizing Decision
Will Aaron Rodgers play football in 2025?
The New York Jets front office probably doesn’t really care right now. New York opted to move on and sign Justin Fields. So far this offseason, the early reruns for Fields have been very possibly. The Jets are much more focused on getting Fields ready to roll rather than thinking about where Rodgers will play — or if he will at all.
What will he do?
CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin predicted he will end up choosing to join the Pittsburgh Steelers after a wide range of rumors and speculation.
"No. 1. Aaron Rodgers throws to DK Metcalf ... on the Steelers," Benjamin said. "Rodgers is still without a team, publicly undecided on his NFL future after wrapping up an admittedly ugly two-year stint with the New York Jets. All signs point to the former MVP landing in Pittsburgh if he does suit up, however. And his No. 1 target would be Metcalf, who entered 2024 coming off two straight 1,000-yard seasons in Seattle. Talk about a makeover for the Steelers, who still had Ben Roethlisberger running the show just four years ago!
Rodgers has been talked about at length. There are plenty of people who have been clamoring for Rodgers to join Pittsburgh. Others haven’t been as effusive with this idea. Most reports that have been shared have pointed to Rodgers joining Pittsburgh. Will a deal finally come to fruition? At this point, it's all just speculation. It's clear that no one truly knows what is going on with Rodgers. Until he himself makes an announcement, stay tuned.
