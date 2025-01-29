ESPN Ranks Star Jets Defender As Top 5 Free Agent, Predicts Big Market
The New York Jets will have stiff competition as they look to re-sign D.J. Reed this offseason.
Reed, one of the better cornerbacks in football, earned the fourth spot on ESPN's latest ranking of the top 50 NFL free agents for this offseason. Receiver Tee Higgins, guard Trey Smith, tackle Ronnie Stanley, and wideout Chris Godwin rounded out the rest of the top five.
"Reed is a highly competitive coverage corner with press-man traits and the transition speed to break on the throw," ESPN's Matt Bowen wrote in a piece published Wednesday. "More of a ball disruptor than playmaker, over his career he has 40 pass breakups, compared with six interceptions. Reed should be viewed as a scheme-versatile corner who can fit in multiple NFL systems."
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler also offered insight into Reed's potential market.
"Several teams we've polled agree Reed is the top corner in free agency," Fowler wrote. "Roughly 10 teams have a glaring need at the position."
Reed, 28, spent the last three seasons in New York after splitting his first four campaigns with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. He was Pro Football Focus' 32nd-ranked cornerback in 2024 after finishing 16th in 2023, 23rd in 2022, eighth in 2021 and 14th in 2020.
More NFL: Jets Reportedly Parting With O-Line Coach Who Could Be Patriots Fit