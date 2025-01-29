Jets Reportedly Parting With O-Line Coach Who Could Be Patriots Fit
Coaching changes are underway for the New York Jets, and one of them could impact one of their AFC East rivals.
Offensive line coach Keith Carter and assistant O-line coach Ben Wilkerson won't return under new head coach Aaron Glenn, according to a Wednesday report from X user JPasteris_NFL. It's important to note the user isn't an established NFL insider; however, they were the first to report the New England Patriots' recent hiring of Doug Marrone and have broken other recent coaching moves around the league.
Carter served as the Jets' top offensive line coach and run-game coordinator the last two seasons, with Wilkerson working as an O-line assistant since 2022. And though Wilkerson doesn't have any ties to the Patriots, it's fair to wonder whether Carter could receive a call from New England head coach Mike Vrabel.
Carter worked as Vrabel's top O-line coach with the Tennessee Titans from 2018 through 2022. And with Vrabel rounding out his Patriots staff with multiple former Titans coaches, Carter theoretically could join the ranks in an O-line role alongside Marrone -- but that's pure speculation.
As for the Jets' top coaching vacancies, Tanner Engstrand and Steve Wilks reportedly are the favorites for the offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator jobs, respectively.
