Ex-Jets Star Played Role In Key Offseason Trade
There has been some serious star power on the move this offseason already and there's still a few months to go until the 2025 National Football League season kicks off.
One guy who has landed quite a few headlines is former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He is a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers now after a long offseason. Signing Rodgers hasn't been the Steelers' only big move of the offseason, though.
Pittsburgh acquired superstar receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks and handed him a lucrative new deal. The Steelers also traded receiver George Pickens away and sent him to the Dallas Cowboys.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently shared a column highlighting the top moves of the offseason and had the Pickens deal on the list. One thing that stood out about his points on the deal was that Pittsburgh reportedly made the deal in part because it didn't think Pickens and Rodgers would get along.
"Staying with Pittsburgh-related matters, the Steelers moved on from Pickens for a few reasons. His maturity issues were well-known within Pittsburgh's locker room and front office. So, the Steelers made the evaluation that Pickens and Rodgers probably would not hit it off," Fowler said.
That's pretty fair. Pickens has had a few wild documented moments with the Steelers and if they are going to try to make a run with one year of Rodgers it's probably for the best to try to avoid any locker room mishaps.