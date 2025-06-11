Ex-Jet Suddenly Retiring After Leaving For Patriots
Another former member of the New York Jets is calling it a career.
Over the last two days, two former members of the Jets have decided to hang up their cleats and retire. Reports surfaced on Wednesday that former Jets safety Jamal Adams has decided to retire from the National Football League.
On Tuesday, it was shared that former Jets offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer was being placed on the Reserve/Retired List after signing with the New England Patriots this offseason.
ESPN's Adam Schefter shared the news on Tuesday.
"Patriots placed veteran offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer on the Reserve/Retired List," Schefter said. "He was signed as an unrestricted free agent from the New York Jets in March."
Schweitzer played eight years in the National Football League. He began his NFL career in 2017 after taken in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He spent the first three years of his career with the Falcons. He then spent three years with the Washington Commanders before joining the Jets over the last two seasons.
He joined the Patriots this offseason but clearly isn't sticking around.
Patriots insider Mike Reiss of ESPN confirmed the news.
"Veteran guard Wes Schweitzer, who was receiving some top repetitions at left guard this spring, has been placed on the reserve/retired list," Reiss said. "Cole Strange, the 2022 first-round pick, is the projected starter coming out of the spring."
The move comes as a surprise after signing this offseason.
