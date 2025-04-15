Jets Country

Ex-Jets $45 Million Contract Dubbed 'Worst Of Offseason'

Javon Kinlaw signed with the Commanders, and some aren't convinced he's worth $45 million.

Zach Pressnell

Oct 31, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (54) reacts during the first half of their game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (54) reacts during the first half of their game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have put together a productive offseason with a few exciting signings. But the Jets also lost a few stars. Players like D.J. Reed, Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and Javon Kinlaw are all off the roster as the Jets prepare for 2025.

The loss of Kinlaw is going to be a big one that not many people are talking about, but the Jets couldn't afford to pay the defensive tackle the $45 million that the Washington Commanders gave him.

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently called the contract the Commanders gave Kinlaw one of the worst contracts of the NFL offseason and he has a pretty good argument.

"The Washington Commanders, unwilling to pay defensive tackle Jonathan Allen over $20 million in 2025, released the two-time Pro Bowler on March 7," Davenport wrote. "Then the team turned around and handed $15 million a season to fellow tackle Javon Kinlaw, because nothing matters anymore.

"Kinlaw did set a career-high in sacks with 4.5 last year in New York, but the 27-year-old has just 9.5 sacks in his career and has never had more than 40 tackles in a season. It’s like Peters is hell-bent on showing that San Francisco wasn’t wrong when they drafted Kinlaw. The real kick in the teeth? The contract that Allen (a much more accomplished player) signed with the Vikings was for just $2 million more a season with similar guarantees."

Paying $15 million a year for Kinlaw is quite a reach for the Commanders. With Washington unwilling to pay Jonathan Allen $20 million a year, this deal looks even worse.

Either way, the Jets likely dodged a bullet here. They would regret it for years if they would have signed Kinlaw to a three-year, $45 million deal like the Commanders did.

More NFL: Could Aaron Rodgers Sign With Saints Following Derek Carr Injury?

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News