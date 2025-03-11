Ex-Jets Bust Returning To AFC East On $6 Million Deal
One former New York Jets bust is coming back to the division.
The Jets drafted Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft and things unfortunately didn’t work out. Wilson spent three seasons with the Jets and was traded to the Denver Broncos.
He spent the season as a backup in Denver and went to free agency this offseason. The National Football League legal tampering period began on Monday afternoon and it didn’t take Wilson long to land a new deal. He reportedly is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins worth $6 million and could go up to $10 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
"Sources: former Broncos QB Zach Wilson reached agreement on a one-year, $6 million, fully-guaranteed deal that could grow to $10 million with the Miami Dolphins," Schefter said.
The Dolphins are set with their starting quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa. While this is the case, he played just 11 games in 2024, 13 games in 2022, 13 games in 2021, and 10 games as a rookie in 2020. Miami gives Wilson an opportunity to return to the AFC East in a solid backup role.
At the very least, he’ll get paid $6 million to live in Miami and be the backup for Tagovailoa. If injuries pop up, he would then likely get a shot. We’ll see what happens but he reportedly found a new home at least and it's one that's familiar with the Jets.
More NFL: Jets' Aaron Rodgers Could Sign With AFC Contender Tuesday: Report