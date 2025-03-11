Jets' Aaron Rodgers Could Sign With AFC Contender Tuesday: Report
The Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes is in full swing right now but it sounds like it could end as soon as Tuesday.
The New York Jets moved on and have their next quarterback in Justin Fields. That move actually could be a catalyst for Rodgers' next possible team. Fields spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and they wanted him back, but the Jets were able to swoop in and get a deal done.
Now, Pittsburgh's quarterback room is wide open with Fields gone and Russell Wilson in free agency. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio shared that the Steelers have discussed possible deals with Rodgers and that a deal could be in place as soon as Tuesday.
"With Justin Fields agreeing to terms with the Jets and Sam Darnold poised to sign with the (Seattle Seahawks), the Steelers don’t have many viable veteran quarterback options," Florio said. "The Steelers began talking to quarterback Aaron Rodgers several days ago. With mounting indications that Fields would be leaving, the process accelerated.
"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Steelers and Rodgers could have an agreement in place as soon as Tuesday. He won’t be able to sign until Wednesday, when the Jets release him. There’s still a chance the (New York Giants) could pilfer Rodgers. If they make him a much richer offer, he might jump on the chance to stay in New York. One big factor comes from Rodgers’s desire to play two more years."
There's nothing done yet as of writing. The Giants have been tied to Rodgers for a few weeks now. Pittsburgh is likely the better opportunity at this time. It seems like he will get a chance with either with the Steelers seeming more likely, at least as of writing, but things can change.
More NFL: Jets Star Had ‘Significant’ Interest From Surprising NFC Team