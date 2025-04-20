Ex-Jets Bust’s Blockbuster Deal Called ‘Perfect’
The New York Jets had a pretty unlucky trade last year.
New York acquired Haason Reddick after two straight Pro Bowl seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He didn’t have the same type of season in New York, though. He held out for a while and eventually appeared in 10 games.
Reddick finished the 2024 season with just one sack after racking up 38 sacks over the previous three seasonsand really didn’t look like the same player. That didn’t stop him from cashing in free agency, though. Reddick signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pretty soon after free agency
This deal has gotten a lot of positive buzz and NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks called the deal one of five "perfect" free agency marriages.
"Haason Reddick - Tampa Bay Buccaneers," Brooks said. "Contract: One year, $14 million, with $12 million guaranteed. After posting four consecutive 11-plus-sack seasons from 2020 to 2023, the speed-rushing demon should re-emerge as a premier playmaker in Tampa. Todd Bowles’ aggressive scheme should create more one-on-one opportunities for the ninth-year pro to win utilizing his superior speed, quickness and athleticism to overwhelm blockers on the edge.
"With an entire offseason to knock off any rust remaining from an extended holdout in 2024 (he recorded just one sack and three QB hits in 10 games with the Jets after returning to the field), the former Pro Bowler could be the X-factor that helps the Buccaneers make a deep playoff run this season."