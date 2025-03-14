Ex-Jets CB Makes It Clear He's Recruiting Aaron Rodgers
There has been plenty of movement across the National Football League over the last week or so.
The NFL's legal tampering period began on Monday which began the free agency flurry across the league. Players couldn't officially sign until the new league year began on Wednesday but there has been plenty of moves,
The New York Jets have landed a handful of guys, like Justin Fields, but have also cut ties with some players. One guy who left the organization in free agency is 27-year-old cornerback Brandin Echols after spending the last five years in New York. He signed a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers and it sounds like he wants to bring another former member of the Jets with him.
Former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a free agent and has been heavily linked to the Steelers. Echols was asked if he was recruiting Rodgers to join him in Pittsburgh and he responded with an emphatic "Hell yeah," as shared by PennLive.com's Nick Farabaugh.
"(Question) to ex-Jets CB Brandin Echols: 'Are you trying to recruit Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh?' Echols: 'Hell yeah.' Echols says he and Rodgers became friends and 'gravitated toward each other,'" Farabaugh shared on social media.
Rodgers spent the last two years with the Jets so he and Echols overlapped for both campaigns. Rodgers' future is completely up in the air right now. It seems like all options are on the table including the Steelers, New York Giants, possibly the Minnesota Vikings, and even retirement. Will he make a decision soon?
