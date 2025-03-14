Aaron Rodgers In Mix For Surprising Contender After Jets Exit
Aaron Rodgers is currently available on the open market.
That certainly isn’t an expected statement, but it’s the truth.
Rodgers is a free agent and is considering his next move. That could be with a team other than the New York Jets in 2025 or that could be retirement. Everything seems to be on the table for the future Hall of Famer.
If he does decide to continue his career, it’s nice that he has options. The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants both reportedly want him. The Minnesota Vikings have popped up as an option to a lesser extent but can’t be ruled out at this time.
Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune talked about the Vikings’ chances of signing Rodgers.
"I would say there is at least enough intrigue to not close the door on it," Goessling said. "Everybody that I've talked to about it is not willing to say there's no chance of it happening...I will say this. What I know is that there is enough willingness to talk about this at an organizational level with the Vikings that nobody is closing the doors on this happening."
Minnesota won 14 games last year with Sam Darnold under center. How fun would it be if another former Jets quarterback were to join the franchise? To this point, Rodgers hasn’t seemed like a very option for Minnesota as it has JJ McCarthy waiting for a shot after missing the 2024 season.
If the Vikings are looking to win now, Rodgers at least is a more proven option. Minnesota would know what it’s getting out of the star. The Vikings don’t seem like the most likely option for Rodgers if he plays, but don’t count anything out.
