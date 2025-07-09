Ex-Jets Coach Is Sick Of Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers
One former New York Jets head coach clearly doesn’t sound like he likes future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.
Former Jets coach Eric Mangini joined Fox Sports' "Breakfast Ball" and blasted former the former Jets quarterback.
"I’m over it," Mangini said. "I’m over Aaron Rodgers. I’m over what he does to an organization and his approach. With Aaron, it’s enough. What I will give (Woody Johnson) credit for is that he did everything he possibly could to make it work...
"There wasn’t anything Aaron asked for that he didn’t get, whether it was his coordinator, whether it was his players, whether it was trades during the season. So, I give the organization credit in saying ‘we’re going all in on this guy, and then we’re going to give him every single thing we can possibly give him to be successful.'"
Rodgers spent the last two seasons with the Jets and the stint was a roller coaster, but now he is a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York moved on and replaced him with Justin Fields. So far, everything with Fields has been positive and smooth. Whereas the Steelers had to wait months to find out if Rodgers was even coming to town. Since Rodgers signed, everything has been quiet over in Pittsburgh, though.
The Jets hired Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey and they made the difficult decision to move on. But, they will face off against the former Jets quarterback at home in Week 1 action.
