Jets Loss Led To One Of NFL's Best Offseason Moves
The New York Jets lost some pieces throughout the offseason.
New York obviously cut ties with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, but they aren't the only players not returning to the Jets in 2025. The Jets were fortunate to have cornerback DJ Reed over the last three years in New York. The Jets have arguably the No. 1 overall corner in the game in Sauce Gardner and Reed was a great running mate for him.
When free agency opened up this offseason, it never seemed likely that Reed would return. That's because the Jets had a handful of holes to fill and Reed earned himself a big payday. There were even some at the time saying he was the best cornerback available on the open market. Reed ended up signing a three-year, $48 million deal to join the Detroit Lions.
The deal in itself was praised at the time and has continued to do so. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox shared a column re-grading the best moves of the offseason so far and Reed leaving New York to sign with the Lions was given an "A."
"Contract Terms: Three Years, $48 Million," Knox said. "The Detroit Lions made a significant splash on the opening day of free agency when they signed cornerback D.J. Reed to a three-year, $48 million contract. This was a big move because A) Detroit was one of the league's best teams during the 2024 regular season but needed defensive help and B) Reed was one of the best defenders available...
"Reed should indeed be an impactful addition, and his $16 million annual salary is extremely reasonable—Derek Stingley Jr. currently leads the market with an annual value of $30 million. Adding Reed also fit well with Detroit's overall plan for reloading the defense. The Lions brought back pass-rusher Marcus Davenport, added Reed and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and used a first-round pick on defensive lineman Tyleik Williams. If the Lions can find better luck in the defensive health department, they should have one of the NFL's most complete rosters in 2025. Grade: A."
The Jets signed Brandon Stephens in Reed's place and now will try to find a way to replace his production.
