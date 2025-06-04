Ex-Jets Draft Bust 'Could Be Benched' By New Team
The New York Jets used the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on quarterback Sam Darnold. Darnold struggled mightily with the Jets before landing with the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. Through six seasons in the NFL, the young quarterback had looked horrible.
But he signed with the Minnesota Vikings last season and was tremendous. Darnold went 14-3 in Minnesota and emerged as one of the better quarterbacks in the NFC. In free agency this offseason, he signed a massive deal with the Seattle Seahawks.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently suggested Darnold could be benched by the Seahawks and eventually cut if he doesn't perform to expectations this year.
"It doesn’t help that Darnold has some viable competition for his starting job in Seattle. If he doesn’t quickly pick up his fourth system in as many years and struggles to gel with his new teammates, it won’t be long before the clamoring for Jalen Milroe begins.
"The No. 92 overall pick was the fourth QB off the board during the 2025 NFL draft and is one of the more uniquely talented prospects to enter the league in years. The dual-threat weapon is considered a developmental project due to his lackluster arm, but Milroe could provide an instant edge to Seattle’s offense if it is struggling under Darnold."
Darnold doesn't have a great track record to support his ability to thrive in Seattle. But his 2024 season was so spectacular that it's hard to imagine the Seahawks would bench him at any point in the season, even if they're not winning.
There's a good chance that Darnold sees some regression in 2025, especially since he won't have a loaded supporting cast, led by Justin Jefferson, around him. Either way, it's hard to imagine Darnold is benched for Jalen Milroe at any point this season.
