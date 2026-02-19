Jets Could Capitalize on ‘Stars Alining’ for Mac Jones Trade

The New York Jets’ gamble on Justin Fields didn’t pay off. The fifth-year quarterback went 2-7 in nine starts for New York before getting benched in Week 12. Fields is expected to be released this offseason as the Jets look to cut their losses on his $40 million contract.

Even if, for some reason, Fields isn’t released this offseason, the Jets are still in desperate need of a starting quarterback. It’s a familiar situation for the franchise. But the pressure is on to come up with a plan for the position.

Mac Jones emerged as a potential 2026 starter for the Jets after his bounce-back season with the San Francisco 49ers. Jones is an intriguing option as he offers flexibility in the search for a signal caller. He could be an inexpensive bridge quarterback if the Jets draft a passer that needs a year to develop. But he also brings long-term starter upside. The only issue is, the 49ers want to keep him as an insurance policy after an injury-plagued 2025 campaign.

While Kyle Shanahan has insisted that San Francisco isn’t interested in moving the veteran QB, The Athletic's Matt Barrows believes the “stars could be aligning” for a Jones trade this offseason.

Is Mac Jones the Jets’ best option at quarterback in 2026?

Nov 2, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) stands in the pocket against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Jones impressed in relief of an injured Brock Purdy last season. The former first-round pick went 5-3 in eight starts while posting career-high marks in QBR and passer rating. Jones proved extremely valuable as he kept the 49ers afloat in the playoff race with Purdy sidelined. But that value could create a market that San Francisco simply can’t pass up.

Barrows identified three key factors that could ultimately create a perfect storm leading to a trade.

While quarterbacks have generally looked their best in Shanahan’s system, Jones shined while leading an imperfect team. The 49ers dealt with numerous injuries in 2025 but it didn’t slow the 27-year-old QB down. Whoever ends up starting for the Jets in 2026 will need to thrive in an imperfect environment.

Additionally, former 49ers backup Sam Darnold demonstrated the potential power of a Shanahan reclamation. Darnold led the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory after a 14-win season with the Minnesota Vikings. Teams will be looking for the next Sam Darnold this offseason. And Jones is the most likely candidate.

Finally, Barrows notes the seemingly weak quarterback class in the upcoming draft. The lack of obvious first-year starters could push teams to turn to a veteran.

These factors could drive up Jones’ trade value, essentially forcing the 49ers to capitalize on his successful half-season. And the Jets have the draft capital to get a deal done if they set their sights on Jones.

